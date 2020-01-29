3rd annual ZESTOLEDO helps those in need

It's time once again for the premier food, wine and music event to raise money to support those in need of food, shelter and education in our community.

The 3rd annual ZESTOLEDO is April 26 at Fleetwood's Tap Room at Hensville from 5 pm.m to 10:30 p.m.

More than 25 chefs from the best local restaurants will provide tantalizing tastes along with fine wines and craft beers.

100% of the money raised goes to the seven 2020 grant recipients:

-Aurora Project, Inc.

-Cherry Street Mission

-Catholic Charities Opportunity Kitchen

-Promedica Ebeid Center

-Toledo Day Nursery

-Toledo GROWS

-Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank.

Tickets are $150 on or before April 1st. They go up to $175 after that.

13abc once again a proud sponsor of ZESTOLEDO.

