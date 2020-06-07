4-year-old boy killed in Monroe County crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after the car he was inside was involved in a crash with a Jeep.

Michigan State Police say the crash happened on Bluebush Rd. near Stadler Rd. in Raisinville Township at about 6:30 PM Saturday, June 6, 2020.

According to a news release, the boy was in a booster seat and wearing a seatbelt in the backseat of a 2011 Nissan Altima, driven by his father, a 35-year-old man from Raisinville Twp., MI.

When the car turned left to pull into a residential driveway, it crossed the eastbound lane of traffic and was hit on the passenger side by a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 37-year-old woman from Maybee, MI.

Troopers found the boy unresponsive. Monroe Community Ambulance transported him to ProMedica Toledo Hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. Both drivers were also taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital and treated for their injuries.