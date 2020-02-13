50s themed father/daughter dance focuses on empowerment

Girls at a local school danced the night away at their annual father/daughter dance. Volunteers were there to make sure no girl was dad-less.

This sock hop was full of Daddy-O's with their ankle biters.

A 1950s theme for the annual father/daughter dance at the Ella P Stewart Academy for Girls.

The party was the bee's knees.

A handful of Toledo Buffalo Soldiers stepped in for any girl without a father figure present.

"I'm very proud to be a part of being a father for one of these young ladies tonight. It really does my heart good," said Ken Reeves of the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers.

"It's important for them to know that we care and we're here. We're showing them the love," said Earl Mack, president of the Toledo Buffalo Soldiers.

The school hopes this dance emphasizes the impact a strong male presence has on a young girl.

'It gives them a little bit more courage when dealing with the opposite sex. Obviously we're an all girls school. So every interaction that's positive that we can in part to our girls with a male we try to encourage and incorporate that," said Shannon Carter, guidance counselor at Ella P Stewart Academy for Girls.

"It's really important because our girls work exceptionally hard all of the time. We're girls of integrity who become ladies of prestige and it's just an opportunity for them to be treated like a young lady," said Principal Elberta Smith.

Proving a father can be anyone willing to show up and be there.

The goal is to give these girls the confidence to know their worth and set high expectations.

Touching daddy/daughter moments big smiles when walking hand-in-hand and twirling around on the dance floor.

Everyone had a blast right before Valentine's Day.