55th Annual Camper & RV Show in Toledo this weekend

It's the weekend that local road-trippers, explorers and happy campers look forward to: The 55th Annual Camper and RV Show.

"It really is a good opportunity for people to come out and learn more about the RV lifestyle... it's come a long way from a tent and a couple of sleeping bags, you know!"

It takes two days to pack the Seagate Convention Center with over a hundred different displays from northwest Ohio RV dealers and other local businesses. The units range from smaller, more modest trailers -- to more luxurious models, some worth six figures.

"It really is a good opportunity for people to come out and learn more about the RV lifestyle," says show coordinator Dave Brown. "It's come a long way from a tent and a couple of sleeping bags, you know!"

Tom Amos, president of Amos Motor & RV, has been in the business for many years. We asked him if he's seen much change in how the industry operates.

"No... really, just an evolution. [RVs] got nicer, they got smoother and easier to work with... just a lot better."

Even with questions of fuel economy and the like, there's been little lull if any with a steady stream -- or Airstream -- of clientele. Reineke RV general manager Jamie Chalfin says "it's becoming more and more popular with young people especially, to get out and seek adventure."

Adventure comes with a steep price tag sometimes, though with $8 admission to the event, it's affordable enough to dare to dream.

The 55th Annual Camper & RV Show runs from 10am-9pm Friday/Saturday, and 10am-5pm Sunday January 26th.