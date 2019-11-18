Criminal charges expected this week against Epstein guards

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Two correctional officers responsible for guarding Jeffrey Epstein when he took his own life are expected to face criminal charges this week for falsifying prison records.

The federal charges could come as soon as Tuesday and are the first in connection with Epstein's Aug. 10 death.

That's according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke to The Associated Press. They weren't permitted to publicly discuss the investigation and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The wealthy financier's death was ruled a suicide. He was found unresponsive in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York.

The officers are suspected of failing to check on Epstein every half-hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to show they had.