40 years later, Maine couple buys back classic Bentley

It had been 40 years since a Maine couple had seen their beloved 1950 Bentley Mark VI.

Despite the memories it held, Stu and Penny Tinker needed money and had to sell their beloved Bentley Mark VI 40 years ago. They stood in their driveway and cried as their car was returned to them. (Source: WABI/Gray News)

Despite the memories it held, Stu and Penny Tinker needed money at the time and had to sell it.

They stood in their driveway and cried as their car was returned to them.

“This has always been the car that ... the one that got away, you know?” Penny Tinker said.

The new owner used the car for parades and car shows, but it was last seen in public in 2008.

The man they sold it to died and the car was left in a barn to sit.

“This is the only car that I was ever really attached to,” she said.

As the car was delivered, their faces lit up.

Stu inspected the long lost car.

“Oh yeah, it hasn’t changed! I can see a bit of rust here and there,” he said.

They took a moment to recreate an old photo of their son with the car and reminisced about its past.

“When we bought it, we bought it out of England," Stu Tinker said. "We bought it sight unseen and had it shipped into Baltimore. Flew down with a friend and drove it back up.”

The couple own several unique cars but have a soft spot for this one.

“This is the one. This is the one, and I really can’t explain why.” Stu Tinker said.

They plan to do some repairs and get it back on the road when the weather warms up.

“If we go to a car show, they always have signs ‘do not touch.’ We open the door and let kids get in, have people sit in it," Stu Tinker said. "That’s the fun of having the car!”

