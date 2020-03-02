Witnesses credited with tackling murder suspect in gas station stabbing

We have new details tonight linked to the city's latest murder. Toledo Police say the deadly attack of a woman at a Toledo gas station is random.

The violence happened Saturday night around 10 at the BP at the corner of Douglas and Monroe street. Bystanders are credited with holding the suspect until police arrived.

Investigators say Danialle Swan was getting gas Saturday night when she was approached by the suspect. Moments later, he attacked stabbing the woman repeatedly. That’s when witnesses jumped in. In a video obtained by 13abc, you can see and hear bystanders take down the alleged stabbing suspect, right after the crime.

A witness is heard asking the suspect “you stab that girl?”

Police say Danialle Swan, 28, from Montpelier, stopped at the BP with her fiancé. As she walked into the carry-out she was approached by Thomas Smith and stabbed multiple times. Detectives believe the attack was random.

“This random attack is very rare. Usually victims and suspects know each other whether it be from an ongoing feud or a past relationship,” says Lt. Kellie Lenhardt.

The 28-year-old died at a local hospital and leaves behind three children.

As for the suspect, Thomas Smith is charged with murder. In fact, 13abc discovered it's not the only violent crime he's facing. Smith was arrested for assault back on February 21 for punching and kicking someone. He appeared in court and was released on an OR bond just five days before allegedly attacking again.

Today, he faced a judge for the murder charge.

With Smith behind bars-Police are giving kudos to the bystanders who put their lives on the line for justice.

“It’s not something that we would encourage however we are eternally grateful to this witness who tackled the suspect and waited for police to arrive. It's unknown if he would've been captured had he not done that,” says Lenhardt.

Smith is being held on a one million dollar bond. Family members of swan have a go fund me account set up to help pay for funeral expenses. If you would like to donate, a link is posted on 13abc.com.