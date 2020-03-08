DETECTIVE: Two people found dead inside Toledo home

A Toledo police detective says two people were found dead upstairs inside a home on the 1500 block of Wayne near Airline and Gibbons around 9 PM Sunday.

Police are still working to confirm who those people are. No word on an age range or gender for either person.

The detective says this home is not vacant, but he doesn’t know if the people found dead live there.

The coroner will be called to determine an official cause of death, but the detective on scene says he doesn’t believe this is an overdose case.

The crime scene is large with multiple TPD officers responding. The scene stretches from the train tracks to the intersection of Wayne and Dale.

If you have any information, give Crime Stoppers a call at 419-255-1111.