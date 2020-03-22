Promedica doctor tests positive for COVID-19

A doctor that works for Promedica has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the healthcare system Dr. David Mallory Tested positive for the virus and treated patients before he was showing symptoms.

Promedica has contacted everyone that saw Dr. Mallory during that time and all other patients in the practice as a precaution.

To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, ProMedica Physicians Family Practice of Toledo providers (located at 5700 Monroe St., Ste. 206, Sylvania, OH) will not be seeing any patients in the office until April 1. During that time, the office will be disinfected thoroughly as usual, and staff members will self-isolate and monitor for symptoms. Many appointments will be rescheduled, but some physicians in the practice may offer telephonic or video visits to their patients as appropriate.

The doctor has been self-quarantining for a week at home. Dr. Mallory has chosen to make his case known to help emphasize the importance of social distancing, even if you’re not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Promedica released a statement in part reading:

”During these unprecedented times, ProMedica has taken extra precautions that include putting strict visitor restrictions into effect, postponing non-urgent visits, and implementing daily employee symptom screenings. We will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates closely and adjust our operational plans and procedures accordingly to help ensure the safety of our patients, employees and the community.”

We sincerely hope community members understand the importance of complying with the recommended preventive actions like frequent handwashing, social distancing and staying home when sick. If we all work together, we can help lessen the impact of COVID-19 and recover as a community.”

