Dozens of COVID-19 cases at Northwest Ohio Developmental Center

COVID-19 is hitting many communities with shared living quarters.

Right now, those with developmental disabilities living at a group facility in Toledo are at high risk.

According to data released by the Ohio Department of Health, the Northwest Ohio Developmental Center has a large number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The latest information, as of April 20, 2020, indicates that out of 250 total employees 36 staff members that have tested positive for the virus. One test is still pending. Out of the 36 positive cases of COVID-19 ODH reports that 17 of those employees have since returned to work.

In addition, there are currently 71 residents using the facility and 6 have tested positive.

State data indicates that at the end of March, a client died but was not showing any symptoms of COVID-19. A post-mortem test revealed the person was positive for COVID-19. An official cause of death is still pending.

The Northwest Ohio Developmental Center is located on S. Detroit Avenue in South Toledo. It serves as a place for those with developmental disabilities to live on a temporary basis if they do not have any other long-term care options.

NODC is one of eight state-owned developmental centers across Ohio.

13abc reaches out to the Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the regional contact through the Department of Developmental Disabilities about the issue. We are waiting to hear back.