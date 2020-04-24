"I got a booger!" Toddler screams as mom teaches virtual class

A Kentucky college professor was holding a virtual class over Zoom when her toddler made a cameo appearance and created a memorable moment.

Brittany Worthen was delivering a lecture to a group of aspiring teachers when her 3-year-old daughter Willow popped up behind her and yelled, "I got a booger!"

Video of the recorded class shows Worthen putting her hands on her face, laughing, and asking her students, "Did you hear what she just said? She said she got a booger! Wow. Willow, yes, you did!"

Like many families, Worthen told WVLT News Anchor Amanda Hara that COVID-19 has created unique childcare challenges while she and her husband work from home. "She was behind me on the bed, and I thought she was watching a Disney movie on my phone. Then all of a sudden she popped up behind me and announced her proud moment."

"I think anyone with a kid at home during all of this has had one of those moments, but your's was amplified because you had a whole class of students watching you," Amanda Hara mused to Worthen, who responded, "Yeah, all my college students were in front of me, and I was just embarrassed, but they're all female in my class, all the girls love Willow. It wasn't inappropriate or rude or anything, they were all laughing."

Worthen said it was a teachable moment for her students, who want to be teachers, about how to go with the flow during class.

