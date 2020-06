We are following a developing story out of Toledo. Police tell 13abc, one person is dead after an accident on Monroe Street near Maxwell.

Toledo Police dispatchers confirm a pedestrian was hit shortly after 2:00pm.

The victim is a man. Police say he died at the scene. Officers responding to the accident say a woman was driving and says she swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle. No one else was injured.

