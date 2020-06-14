Local groundhog HuckyBlueToo dies following health issues

Local groundhog, HuckyBlueToo, has died following a series of health issues, according to his owners, months after making his first and only prediction.

The groundhog, say his owners, had a series of seizures a few weeks before he eventually passed. They say he had heart problems since he was adopted with a much higher heart rate than what is considered normal.

While they have looked into adopting a new groundhog, that doesn't seem to be in the cards in the near future. They're planning to wait a while and see how things play out.