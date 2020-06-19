Juneteenth celebrated in Toledo

“It's our history, and it's America's history as well.”

Hundreds marched to celebrate "Juneteenth" Friday. It’s a day that marks the emancipation of slaves in Texas, the final state to grant freedom to slaves in confederate states.

Lladheena Shabazz owns Scattered Pearls Boutique. She explains to 13abc, “It’s an African American holiday, basically a 4th of July celebration where we celebrate unity amongst each other. We celebrate our freedom, we celebrate our right to gather amongst each other.”

Savanna Lutchey marched to celebrate Juneteenth. She also likens the holiday to Independence Day. “They all have a Fourth of July to celebrate, but that's a whole another day for things, and not for us."

Side by side, it was a peaceful march of many backgrounds to celebrate. Those marching took up lanes of traffic on busy Toledo streets like Detroit Avenue.

Shabazz says that growing awareness of Juneteenth is a good thing. “It feels like we're making an impact by action, celebrating it and by doing it in a bolder and bigger way,” she says. “It makes me feel like people are taking notice and actually more curious and actually starting to learn.”

Learning about a piece of American history many of us didn't know about until now.

“Even though it's an African American holiday, it's for everybody,” says Lutchey.

While the official Juneteenth holiday is marked on June 19th, Shabazz says that Juneteenth celebrations will be happening all weekend long.