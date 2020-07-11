67-year-old man murdered in Stony Ridge

A 67-year-old man is dead and investigators say he was murdered. However, the cause of death is listed as "unknown" at this time.

That's according to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff's Office.

It states the death of Billy Hamilton Sr., 67, is under investigation by the Wood County Sheriff's Office, The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, and the Wood County Prosecutor's Office. Hamilton's death, according to the release, occurred in the village of Stony Ridge, and it appears to be a homicide.

How Hamilton died is still under investigation.

The Wood County Sheriff's Office "believes this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public."

If you have any information, you're asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff's Office at 419-354-9001.