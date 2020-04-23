7 more big cats test positive for COVID-19 at Bronx Zoo

Seven more big cats at the Bronx Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Nadia, a 4-year-old female Malayan tiger, tested positive for the coronavirus. (Source: News 12 The Bronx, CNN)

This comes weeks after a 4-year-old Malayan tiger tested positive for the new coronavirus. The Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the zoo, said three tigers and three African lions started showing symptoms soon after the first case was reported.

Another tiger has the virus but is asymptomatic. The zoo said all of the animals are doing well.

The big cats were infected by a staff member, though it is unclear how it happened. Workers are taking precautions to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Two household cats have also tested positive for COVID-19 in New York. There is no evidence pets play a role in the spread of the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.