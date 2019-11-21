911 call: Man finds friend's body "covered in blood"

"My friend's upstairs, he's naked—he's covered in blood, and I think he's dead," a man told a Lucas County 911 dispatcher Thursday afternoon.

Body found a 800 block of S King Rd.

Shortly after receiving that call first responders turned up at a home on the corner of Angola and King in Springfield Township.

Lucas County deputies say the caller was on his way to check on his friend who lived there. Once he arrived investigators say the caller found the house locked up. That's when he climbed through an open window and found his friend unresponsive.

"I went upstairs to go check on him, and then I saw him laying down on the floor dead and then came outside and called you guys," the caller told the 911 dispatcher. "So he's definitely not breathing?," asked the dispatcher. "I don't know," replied the caller. "I just saw he's naked—he's covered in blood. I didn't even touch him. I just ran outside."

Deputies eventually opened an investigation and even tapped on the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for help. Lucas County Canine Care and Control also removed one dog from the home.

As of Thursday night investigators weren't releasing much information, but said the body found inside the home is a man's. His name and age are being withheld.

"When we got here the condition of the scene was such that we're going to continue to look into it," Capt. Matt Luettke with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office said.

Luettke says it's unclear at this point how long the man's body sat inside, but it's believed others, including his kids, lived in the rental home with him.

13abc's media partner The Blade reports that the coroner states the man suffered "sharp-force injuries and at least one gunshot wound." An autopsy is set to take place sometime on Friday.

Stay with 13abc as we continue to track this developing story on-air and online.