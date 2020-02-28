92-year-old local woman only has an "official" birthday every four years

People born on February 29 only have an official birthday every four years. That includes Maria Riojas of Ottawa County. Depending on how you look at it, Maria is either going to be 92 or 23 on Saturday.

Maria was born February 29, 1928. Even though today is not her official birthday, celebrating on February 28th is nothing new for Maria.

That's because there are only 29 days in February every four years.

So this year will only be the 23rd time she celebrates on her actual birthday.

Maria was born in Texas, but she's lived in Ohio for more than 60 years.She and her husband were married for 70 years before his death. They had ten children.

Family and friends were part of an impromptu celebration at the Port Clinton Senior Center today. Her son Joe says they've always had fun with her leap year birthday.

"I tell everybody she's going to be 23, and they always look at me like how can your mom be 23? When she turned 21, we let her have drink. When she turned 16, we had a big Sweet 16 party with all of her friends there. I always like shocking my mom. Like today, she was not expecting this," Joe said.

Maria's family plans to spend the day with her Saturday for her actual birthday.