A COVID-19 Mother's Day

For many of us, social distancing will make Mother's day hard. But there are many local businesses working so you can still make the day special.

With no brunch and no visits, Mother's Day is bound to be more challenging this year. With so many retailers closed, even gift buying can be tough. But Myrtle's flowers is working hard to make it easier than ever to make your mom smile.

"We have been super busy," says Heather Stubbs, owner of Myrtle Flowers and Gifts on Dorr Street.

"We're making non-contact delivery and curbside pickup. We don't let anybody inside our shop, but people can't see their loved ones, so they're sending flowers for everything," says Stubbs.

She says flowers can be a bridge for families stuck apart.

"It does make me very happy that we can do that for people," says Stubbs.

And for last minute shoppers,"If they called early enough Sunday morning, we probably would be able to help them out," says Stubbs.

Jewelry is another popular Mother's Day gift.

"Mother's day is one of our biggest sale seasons," says Tara Taylor, store manager at Northwood Jewelers.

Northwood Jewelers moved quickly to adapt to coronavirus. They moved their entire business online to a website that didn't exist two months ago.

"They can purchase online and we can mail it to them, or they can do curbside pickup, and we'll wrap it for them and bring it out to their car," says Taylor.

But still, revenue is down about 75%. Taylor suspects it's because people can still buy jewelry at box stores that have remained open.

"They can't come in here and check it out, but they can go to a big store and still do that non-essential sale," says Taylor.

"Since they've been separated, people have been so lonely, I think a piece of jewelry would really brighten their day," says Taylor.

Most orders placed to Northwood Jewelers by Friday can be ready for Saturday curbside pick-up. They encourage you to browse online, then give them a call. They can help you customize your order.

Northwood Jewelers will be open for in-store sales, by appointment only, starting on May 12th.