Crowded field for Lucas County Sheriff's race

There is a full field of challengers vying for the top spot in the Lucas County Sheriff's race.

Ronald Collins, Gary Johnson, Maurice Morris, Brett Warner, Mike Navarre and Earl Mack.

So what does the new Sheriff face?

"I'm glad to see that people are interested. That brings a lot to the table. A lot of experience, a lot of ideas," Sheriff John Tharp, who's not running for re-election, said.

One idea that Sheriff Tharp has made his legacy on is forming the Drug Abuse Response Team known as DART. Taking the approach that you can't arrest your way out of opiate/heroin epidemic.

"It's so important that they continue that. It's been proven that it works. It's been proven that it helps save lives. Not only saving lives, but to get people that are addicted clean. And when you get them clean, you don't have the overdoses, the thefts, and the crimes."

Two other major areas facing the next Sheriff are actually tied together.

A few years ago, the department went on a hiring freeze based on the plan that it would open a new jail.

"With the new facility we would need less employees, and we didn't want to lay off," said Tharp.

But a few years later with no new jail, the department is short 85 people and with retirements, it need to hire 125 new employees in an effort to reduce overtime.

"People are not looking to go into law enforcement or corrections, not like they were in the 70's."

And then there is the issue of a new jail that will undoubtedly filter into the next Sheriff's term.

"I don't think there was a fight against building a new facility, I think there was a fight against building it at Detroit and Alexis," said Tharp.

An uphill battle that leaves county leaders and the future Sheriff looking again to a downtown location - huge frustration throughout Sheriff Tharp's tenure.

"We need a jail. I never had anybody coming through our jail and saying you know, you have a pretty sweet building here, we should keep it. And I didn't have anybody saying we don't need a jail."

