A Financial Lifeline For Small Businesses

Bill Coburn co-owns Monsoon Lagoon in Port Clinton, a popular water park and zoo. But his business has been in limbo since the government shutdown. “Currently everything that would be open is closed down, we don’t know when we can open.”

Coburn has around 80 employees on his payroll. “There’s no income. Nobody’s buying a season pass right now because you don’t know when the season is,” says Coburn.

In order to keep afloat, he’s applying for the paycheck protection program with the Small Business Association. “Now it’s eating into our reserves that we maintain to run the operation and those are getting depleted down.”

Genoa Bank President Martin Sutter says 98% of the first wave of small business customers got funded at over $33 million dollars with 222 applications. “This is the second wave we have over 160 applications waiting.”

Sutter says expanding the funding for this program will be a lifeline to the business that were shut out on the first round, when the program ran out of money.

“They need some help right now and I think this, by no fault of their own they were impacted and this will help them emerge. Maybe stronger maybe better.”

With $310-Billion dollars pumped into the program, the hope is small businesses who now apply will be able to get funding. “Businesses being changed by this pandemic and they've had to reinvent themselves. I believe in the American worker. I believe in small business I believe they will find ways to adapt and move forward,” says Sutter.