A hero's sendoff for Elmore man killed In weekend accident

It was a hero's send off for 23-year old Jacob Hazel, who was critically injured in a car accident over the weekend. When it was clear he wouldn't recover, his family made the decision to donate his organs to help save the lives of others.

Hundreds of friends, family and Military personnel lined the halls for an Honor Walk at Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital as medical staff rolled the gurney down the hall to the surgical suite.

An Honor Walk when the patient is transferred from the ICU to the surgical wing. St. V's staff is supportive of patients and their families during this difficult time. As in the case with Hazel, many employees took a few minutes away from their post to stand in silent solidarity.

Hazel had finished four years in the US Navy and had just decided to re-up for another term, so members of the Navy escorted Jacob through the halls.

When someone donates a loved ones organs, they have the potential to save eight lives, and if they donate tissue they can affect over 100 lives.

Jacob's wife Kristina is still fighting in the ICU after the accident and the family asks for continued prayers.