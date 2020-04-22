Lucas Co. COVID-19 death rate higher than more populous Ohio counties

Lucas Couny has a population that's almost half of Hamilton County and almost a third of Franklin County. Yet Lucas County has a very similar amount of COVID-19 deaths.

42 here, with 39 in Franklin County and 45 in Hamilton County, the homes of Columbus and Cincinnati.

"Where are they in the progression of the disease, don't forget those deaths happen 14 to 21 days after they went to the hospital," said Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

Zgodzinski also says he would like to see their data compared to ours, and that is something that will happen down the road.

There are two theories that could explain what is going on, Lucas County has the highest poverty rate of the of the six most populous counties in Ohio. There also appears to be a strong link between low income areas and COVID-19 cases.

Transportation is another theory, two major highways in the country both come through Lucas County. They are I-75 and I-80/90. New York City's exposure to international travelers likely significantly contributed to it's problem and Detroit had many non-stop flights to and from Asia, another city that has been hit hard.

Ultimately it's too early to know for sure why Lucas County looks a lot like Hamilton and Franklin in terms of the numbers of deaths, but a lack of testing could also be a factor.

Zgodzinski hopes the county will be in a better position to handle a potential second wave pointing out that there are entire countries that have tested there way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.