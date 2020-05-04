A new challenge feeding maumee seniors

The need has more than tripled at the Maumee Senior Center since the start of the pandemic. Months ago, on a normal day 25 people ate lunch at the center. Today meals are delivered to close to a hundred seniors.

It is a massive change at the center, that previously provided fitness classes, health classes, and health assistance in addition to lunch. Now its role has changed to provide lunch delivery, curbside pickup, wellness checks, online activity packets and loaned medical equipment.

"I don't know when our doors will open but are hearts are wide open, we are doing everything we can, but if they need grocery assistance or home delivered meals or just need to talk to someone, they should give us a call," said Malinda Ruble, executive director.

The phone number is 419-893-1994.

It's a big change while funding has become uncertain. When, if and how much are all questions the center is dealing with during the outbreak. In April it served almost 3,000 meals and last week two meals per person per day, but today in the face of uncertainty only one meal per person per day.

The center has received donations from the community to help and people are volunteering their time and gas to deliver the meals.