TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) Faith-based community come together for a special video, in hopes of uplifting Toledo during our difficult times.
Will Lucas is the founder of Creadio. It's a marketing and production firm located in downtown Toledo. Will says this project was on his heart so he started working on "A Prayer for Toledo." The video consists of prayers from the Mayor, Toledo faith based leaders and other community members. The goal is to remind people that we are in this together.
A Prayer for Toledo during Covid-19
