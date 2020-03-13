A St. Patrick's Day Shift at The Blarney

For more than a decade The Blarney has been the host to a big St. Patrick's Day bash. One that spills out onto the street inside a heated tent, but that won't be the case this year.

The celebration will mostly take place inside the pub with a statewide limit on large gatherings. However a clean environment is a big emphasis.

"We're going to go sideways for five days, we want to be a place where people can know they can come and know things are being taken care of," said managing partner Bill Kline.

After each customer eats The Blarney is wiping down every ketchup bottle, mustard bottle, salt shaker, pepper shaker, the table, each chair and the menu.

A big effort for a big celebration. They also have multiple large hand sanitizer stations.

Regular hours on Saturday, on Sunday, March 15, the Pub will be open and serving a brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature live music on stage, with Captain Sweet Shoes, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 16, the Pub will be open during normal business hours. On St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, the Pub will be open at 6 a.m. with a full Irish breakfast until 11 a.m. After 11a.m., all food will be served out of the Event Center where the band Extra Stout will perform from 1 p.m.- 4 p.m.