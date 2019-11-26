A Very Windy Wednesday

***High wind warnings are in effect for all of NW Ohio Wednesday***

A very powerful weather system will impact much of the USA over the next couple of days. NW Ohio and SE Michigan's main impact will be wind.

Southerly winds will begin to increase overnight and may top 40 mph by sunrise. Southerly winds become southwesterly during the day and could top 50 mph. The southwesterly winds shift again to the west in the evening and may approach 55-60 mph before finally beginning to diminish after 11pm Wednesday.

Travel may be more difficult due to the gusty winds pushing your vehicle around on the road. Also, it may be a good idea to prepare for power outages. Wind speeds this high, and the fact that many trees still have leaves on them, could produce some power issues Wednesday.

Thanksgiving Day begins breezy with northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph, but the wind will calm down to under 10 mph by late afternoon with high temps close to 40.

