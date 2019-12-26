Beautiful weather made Christmas outdoors a wonderful option

Dozens of families strolled through the paths of Wildwood Preserve Metropark, while kids ran around on the playground.

Jack Frost wasn't nipping at anyone's nose today.

Ali Alahmad enjoyed the warmer weather with his family, playing soccer instead of being stuck inside.

"It's very fun, you get to be active and its better than sitting around on technology and electronics," says Alahmad.

"It's more fun for them and us too because kids like opening their presents and that stuff but after that, they get bored," says mother two Kenza Dabzi. She spent Christmas afternoon at the park with her twin girls. "When you say let's go to the park, just more fun for them to do."

In fact, this Christmas was the fourth warmest on record in Toledo.

Some folks had mixed feelings about the lack of snow, many with family members visiting from out of state, expecting a winter wonderland.

Jennifer Corzine's son and his family are visiting from South Carolina, explaining, "It's fun to be able to enjoy it, although they were looking for snow when they first got here."

Christmas cheer was present all the same.