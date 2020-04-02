A look inside local grocery stores amid pandemic

No one doubts that grocery stores are essential. But, some aren't so sure all of the coronavirus regulations are being properly followed.

Just about everyone 13abc talked with Thursday said they felt the grocery stores were doing a good job of complying with the health order guidelines, but the same wasn't always said about the shoppers.

Donning a mask and gloves for a trip to the grocery store has become the new normal.

Lately it often seems parking lots are full and the shelves are empty.

Shopper reviews are mixed, depending on where you go and who you ask.

"It's not nearly as busy as what it usually is. There's not as many people," said Kroger shopper Jolene Welker.

"It's very busy," said Kroger shopper Hannah Heimberger.

"Wasn't real busy," said Costco shopper Mark Hall.

"It's a little eerie. It's not very packed," said Costco shopper Jullian Levy.

Viewers sent 13abc video inside the Lambertville Kroger and Toledo Costco.

It was taken Thursday before Governor Mike DeWine announced stricter regulations on essential businesses which will take effect next week.

"This is a scary thing. I work at Toledo Hospital and I'm seeing it first hand. So, I just think that if people are smart about stuff that hopefully we can get through this and everything will be OK, said Welker.

Just about every company now has some sort of coronavirus safety plan in place.

Many are offering special hours for at-risk shoppers and closing early to allow workers more time to sanitize and re-stock.

At Costco for example, starting Friday, only two people per membership card will be allowed in at a time.

"I think they actually try to go, you know, above and beyond, you know, what the expectations are. So I think they're doing everything they possibly can," said Hall.

At Kroger, little x's mark the spot for where to stand: six feet behind someone in the check out line. Plus, plexiglass partitions now cover cash registers.

But, is it enough?

"I think it's the shoppers that are just trying to get what they need and get out, but maybe that's not the best way to do it. Maybe it's better to take it a little slower and you know wait your turn to get into an area so you're not so close to someone," said Heimberger.

"Keep up the great work. We're doing a good job, we really are. I mean, I think that they are doing a good job and so are we," said Levy.

Despite many industries facing lay-offs, grocery stores are hiring to keep up with the demand.

For more information on Costco's coronavirus response click here.

For more information on Kroger's coronavirus response click here.