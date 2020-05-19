Heavy rainfall leaves many area farm fields underwater

The heavy rains we've seen around the region in the last couple days have made for a lot of water-logged farm fields. Of course it depends on where you are, but a lot of fields in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan have several inches of standing water in all, or part of them. Some of them even look more like lakes right now.

We went to Ottawa Lake in Monroe County where quite a few fields are underwater.

As you may remember, last year all the rain we got in May significantly delayed the planting season for farmers around the region. This year, most of the crops were able to be planted in May. However, all the standing water can quickly become a problem.

Randy Hill works at the Ottawa Lake Co-Op and farms. "Every plant needs oxygen and the longer it is underwater, the more apt it is to not make it. Everybody says when will we have a normal year, and I guess I don;t know what normal is anymore. It is always a challenge. All the water makes you nervous. but things can quickly turn around," said Hill.

The Ottawa Lake Co-Op works with hundreds of farmers in Michigan and Ohio Jason Heerdegen is the manager and farms too. He says people may not realize, there can be different rain totals in the same field. "We have data and apps that can track the rainfall totals at farms. It is amazing how just a mile or even half a mile can make a big difference. Most farmers deal with this kind of blow every year, you just have to learn to work with it," said Heerdegen.

The warmer and drier weather we're expecting in the coming days will certainly be beneficial for all the local fields.