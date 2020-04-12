An "Easter Springwood Sunday Stroll" becomes new tradition in Oregon

It was an unusual Easter with in-person gatherings instead happening online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One local neighborhood found a way to celebrate safely both outside and together.

Armed with a basket of eggs, an Oregon neighborhood enjoyed a special visit from a springtime friend.

"We're just trying to spread some Easter cheer! We just have some eggs for any of the little children that we see walking around. They might not have gotten to go do their Easter egg hunt at their school or at the church or anything. So, just keeping our distance on the sidewalk rolling them into their yard," said the Easter Bunny.

The celebration included painted front doors, sidewalk chalk art - featuring Easter jokes and messages - along with neighborly conversation. It was a change of pace in a phase of life that has many feeling stuck in a rut.

This "Easter Springwood Sunday Stroll" was Bethany Williams' idea.

"It's been a change for our family for sure. The first week we realized a lot of those normal things we do have kind of got stripped away and I've just felt like it's my job then, my responsibility as a parent, to bring in other things to replace those things and how I can keep my family positive during this time," said Williams.

That positivity bringing neighborhood "Peeps" out and about for the first time in what feels like forever.

Williams sees this "Stay at Home Order" as a chance to reset and even potentially form new traditions.

"All of our neighbors...usually on this day our street would be packed with different cars and they're all inside with their families doing different things and I knew that would be different for all of us this year. So, I thought we'd mix it up a little bit," she said.

While it's certainly not a typical Easter Sunday, this holiday the Easter Bunny is sharing some wisdom about the beauty of simplicity.

"Sometimes the holidays just get so crazy with running from place to place and so, [I] don't really want to call it a blessing, but it's nice just to step back and really just enjoy being home. Enjoy people around you as much as you can."