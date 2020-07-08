South Toledo community welcomes Amazon construction

It's been a longtime since a wall has stood on the property of what used to be Southwyck Mall. That has now changed, 15 panels now stand and together they create a massive concrete wall.

It's the start of the Amazon delivery station that is being built in South Toledo. It's happening on land that has been vacant for 11 years, 11 long years. With the lack of development here, a lot of people and business have left the area.

"It's going to bring this back to life, it's about time, for it to be one of the great communities it always has been, more people will come back to this area and rent out some of these buildings that are great, great buildings just waiting for people to rent them out and bring that back to the south end," said Maurice Bates, who works across the street from the Amazon facility.

The company could have the delivery station operating by the holiday rush, it will also create more than 400 jobs, some at the station, plus delivery contractor positions.

