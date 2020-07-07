A way to stay outside all day

Inside of this very hot stretch it is hard to be outside for ten minutes let alone 14 hours. But there is a way, Captain Lee Boyer with Finpower Charters worked from 6 am to 8pm on this day where the temperature reached the mid 90's.

"People I had out this morning and this afternoon, they were all concerned about the heat but once we get out there they are like wow this is actually pretty decent. Sometimes if there's no wind out there it can be unpleasant but today we had wind all day and it helps a bunch," said Boyer.

There was also a strong breeze even near the shore and out on the water you could see sailboats moving pretty quickly with sails full of wind.

Since it did feel good on the water several people who fished with Captian Lee liked it so much, they're coming back in a couple weeks. The three charters today caught almost a hundred walleye.