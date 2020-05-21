AAA: Record low Memorial Day weekend travel expected

It's no secret that Memorial Day is typically one of the biggest travel days of the year, but AAA is banking on record low numbers this weekend.

According to AAA's director of travel, Suzanne Aresco, "In Ohio, there were probably 1.6 million people who traveled last year... and this year, we're really predicting those numbers to be much smaller, given the stay-at-home orders."

With pandemic concerns at the forefront, the agency has opted not to put a number on this year's forecast. Aresco cites that "while some people have the desire to get out of town or to get away, many of the attractions and places they would normally visit are not open."

As restrictions gradually lift, most Americans are expected to stay within the country for their vacations -- whether by choice or circumstance.

Gas prices have also plummeted for this weekend, with Toledo averaging $1.85 per gallon -- nearly a full dollar below last year's mark, and the lowest for the holiday since 2003.

Whether you choose a "staycation" or venture out a little further, Aresco stresses a few basic points: "Be patient, be kind to each other, give each other some space, and really enjoy what there is open and what's offered out there at the moment."