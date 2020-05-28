AAA encourages parents, teen drivers to watch out for risky behaviors behind the wheel

The period between Memorial Day and Labor Day is known as the "100 Deadliest Days" for drivers, according to AAA.

In Ohio, nearly 300 people were killed in crashes involving teen drivers over the last 10 years during that time period, and nationwide, more than 8,300 people died in teen-related crashes from 2008-2018.

AAA said now is a good time for parents to model safe driving behaviors and ensure their teens practice them, too.

Teen drivers are at a higher risk of crashes because of inexperience behind the wheel. According to the new AAA Foundation Traffic Safety Culture Index, around 72 percent of drivers between the age 16-18 admitted to one of the following behaviors in the last 30 days:

• Driving 10 mph over the speed limit on a residential street (47%)

• Driving 15 mph over the speed limit on a freeway (40%)

• Texting (35%)

• Red-light running (32%)

• Aggressive driving (31%)

• Drowsy driving (25%)

• Driving without a seatbelt (17%)

To keep roads safer this summer, AAA encourages parents to:

• Talk with teens early and often about abstaining from dangerous behavior behind the wheel, such as speeding, impairment and distracted driving.

• Teach by example, and minimize risky behavior when driving.

• Establish a parent-teen driving agreement.

• Conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with their teen.

To support parents in conducting practice driving sessions during COVID-19 and beyond, AAA is providing a free four-page guide to help parents coach their teens on how to drive safely.