AAA offers tips on how to stay safe on winter roads

While the area didn't get the amount of snow that was expected, but it's still a good idea to practice safe driving on icy and snowy roads.

According to AAA, there are six keys to driving safely in the winter.

• Remove all snow from vehicle, including hood, roof, and trunk.

• Slow down. Adjust your speed to the road conditions and leave ample room to stop.

• Stay out of the pack. Allow plenty of room between and around other vehicles during highway driving.

• No jack rabbit starts or slamming on the brakes. Accelerate, turn, and brake gradually.

• Never use cruise control on slippery roads.

• Avoid unnecessary lane changes.

AAA also recommends motorists pack a winter emergency kit to keep in the trunk. Emergency kit items should include deicer, shovel, ice scraper, and sand or kitty litter.

They also suggest motorists pack blankets, snacks, and beverages in case they become stuck on the road for an extended period of time. Also, make sure you charge your cell phone and keep at least a half tank of gas.