AP source: Browns hire Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski was the runner-up for the Cleveland Browns’ head coaching position last winter. He finally got the gig.

A person familiar with the decision says the Browns have chosen the Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator to replace Freddie Kitchens, who was dismissed after one season and a 6-10 record. The hiring came a day after Minnesota lost to San Francisco in the NFC divisional round.

The 37-year-old Stefanski has been with the Vikings since 2006 and oversaw an offensive attack that flourished this season, headed by quarterback Kirk Cousins, running back Dalvin Cook and receiver Adam Thielen.

Stefanski is the sixth coach hired by Browns owner Jimmy Haslam since he bought the team in 2012.