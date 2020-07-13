Actress Kelly Preston dies after two year battle with cancer

Kelly Preston has died.

The actress' death was announced by her husband, John Travolta, who confirmed the news in an Instagram post late last night.

He says his wife died after a two-year battle with breast cancer.

Preston's film credits include "Twins” and “Jerry Maguire.”

She and Travolta met while filming the 1988′s movie, “The Experts.”

They last starred together in the 2018 film “Gotti.”

In it, Travolta played John Gotti and Preston played the crime boss’s wife, Victoria.

Kelly Preston was 57 years old.