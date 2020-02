A big part of Super Bowl 54 was created in Ohio, as it has been for every one of the big games.

Since 1941, the Wilson Football Factory in Ada has provided every football used by the NFL. That's quite a legacy for the small village in Hardin County, about 16 miles east of Lima.

The need for perfection is evident in every step of the craftsman-like process, from cutting to stamping to sewing to lacing and inspection.