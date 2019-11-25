Adrian College students producing documentary on missing Skelton brothers

It was on Thanksgiving Day of 2010 when Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton disappeared from their Morenci, Michigan home.

The boys' father, John Skelton, eventually told police that he gave the boys to an underground organization. Now nine years later, there's still no trace of the Skelton brothers despite extensive searches that led to nothing but dead ends.

"I have for several years now, I guess, accepted the fact that my boys probably are not alive," the boys' mother Tanya Zuvers told 13abc in February.

With so much mystery surrounding the boys' disappearance a group of Adrian College students are working to keep their story alive.

"We wanted to make sure this story was told and not left out ... in the dust," Adrian College junior Gage Dansby said.

For nearly a year, Dansby and his team have put together a documentary on the missing Morenci boys. Their goal: to inspire someone to say something and bring the brothers home.

"There's a lot of emotion, and, obviously, everybody has their own theories on ... what's going on, where the boys are at," Adrian College senior Logan Heffner said.

Their film is titled "Without Wax," which stems from a phrase the students say the brothers' father signed at the end of his letters.

"It's still an open case," Dansby said. "Something can be done about it."

Throughout the entire process the crew talked with those closest to the case, including Zuvers herself.

"Obviously, those boys meant the world to her and more than anything she just wants closure to find out where they are," Dansby said. "You can still feel that heartache nine years later."

The students even reached out to John Skelton in prison, but after initially making contact they say they never heard back.

"There is one person that knows where these boys [are] at, and that's their father," Heffner said.

Now after analyzing nearly every part of the story the students hope their film encourages someone to come forward so a family and community can get some much needed closure.

"Hopefully someone out there is able to bring that key piece of information and hopefully bring it to a close," Dansby said.

"Without Wax" is set to premiere December 3rd at 7:30 p.m. at the Croswell Opera House in Adrian. Admission is free, but donations are accepted and half the proceeds will go to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In the meantime, if you know anything about the Skelton brothers whereabouts you're asked to call Michigan State Police.