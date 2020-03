Police in Adrian are looking for a male subject who robbed a convenience store late Saturday night.

At approximately 11:50 p.m., a black male suspect robbed the Shell Spee-D-Mart at 507 W. Beecher St. of an undisclosed amount of money.

He was last seen riding a black bicycle northbound on N. Main St. as he fled the scene.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 with a thin build and in his 20s.