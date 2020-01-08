Adrian man accidentally shoots himself in leg

An Adrian man accidentally shot himself in the leg while walking in the city early Wednesday morning, according to police.

A 55-year-old man was carrying his weapon in his pocket without a holster. The gun discharged when he placed his hand in his pocket and mistakenly pulled the trigger.

The victim is a Michigan CPL holder and was legally carrying the weapon at the time of discharge. no charges will be sought against the victim.

He was treated for non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital and released.