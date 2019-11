An Adrian, Michigan, woman was in court Monday, charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Christie Scutchfield, 49, allegedly stole multiple items from a Home Depot on Secor Rd. on November 16. When loss prevention employees at the location approached Scutchfield, she threatened them with a knife before fleeing.

Her bond was set at $75,000. She will be back in court at 9 a.m. Friday.