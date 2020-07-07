Algae advisory issued for Maumee River

The water in the Maumee is turning bright green.

An advisory has now been issued for the water. Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski says anyone with a compromised immune system, small children, pets and the elderly should avoid contact with the water.

If you do come into contact with the algae water, you're advised to wash it off as soon as you can. Do not ingest it.

At this point, it's unknown if the algae contain toxic microcystin. Microcystins are toxins produced by cyanobacteria. This is the same toxin that shut down Toledo's water supply a few years back.

The weather conditions are prime for the algae to form, with little wind and high temperatures and a lot of sunshine.

The water is being tested and the results are expected back on Wednesday. Meantime, health officials advise you to avoid contact with the algae water.