COVID-19 appears to have a disproportionate impact on African Americans

New statistics show African Americans are dying at an alarming rate from the Coronavirus.

Doni Miller is the CEO of The Neighborhood Health Association. She says African Americans tend to be on the front lines as essential workers.

She says many African Americans already have pre-existing conditions.

Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton announced Monday that coronavirus deaths are 61 percent white and 27 percent black.

According to the 2019 Census, Ohio's population is 81 percent white and 13 percent black.

Dr. Amy Acton believes this is not a clear picture because many ohioans are not filling in their race on paperwork when being tested.