African Safari Wildlife Park won't re-open this weekend, hope to open soon

The process of slowly opening Ohio back up has been underway since Friday. Like so many businesses, the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, is hoping to be able to welcome guests back soon. However, the park won't be re-opening on Saturday as originally planned. The park has been a source of education and entertainment for generations.

It first opened in 1969. The last five months have been the most challenging time in its history. The park suffered a devastating loss, when fire tore through a barn killing some of the animals last Thanksgiving.

Park leaders say some good did come out of the terrible tragedy, because they were able to donate more than $10,000 to a giraffe conservation fund. The owners say helping save animals in the wild has always been a focus of their work.

The park did briefly open its drive-thru portion in March. But not long after that, the pandemic changed everything. However, the community can stay connected via Zoom calls with some of the animals.

Liz Hunt is the third generation of her family to be part of the operation.

"My family has been a part of this place for a very long time, and it means everything to me. We want our guests to come here and have interactions with our animals, and then go home and think about helping with conservation either locally or globally. That is the way we believe we will be able to help save animals in the wild. We want to make sure people experience them here, and feel love in their heart for these animals like we do," said Hunt.

Everyone is anxiously awaiting the time when people can visit in person again. There are more than four hundred animals that call the park home. About 200,000 people visit every year.

While the entire staff is working right now, this break from business is tough on everyone. That includes the animals who enjoy seeing all the guests. There are all kinds of animals at the park including zebras, camels, alpacas, giraffe, elk, bison as well as unique kinds of deer and cattle.

While there is no set date for the African Safari Wildlife Park to open back up right now, the owners hope that can happen in the next couple weeks.

