African Safari Wildlife Park says they've received approval from their county health department and will reopen their park Thursday.

Guests will have the opportunity to view and feed alpacas, llamas, watusi and highland cattle, bactrian camels, fallow deer, sika deer, elk, bison, emu, and zebra every day in the Drive-Thru Safari. Giraffe and African antelope species will return to the Drive-Thru once the weather permits.