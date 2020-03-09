"Aggressive customers" at Holland Art Van prompt police response

Holland Police and Lucas County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the Art Van store in Holland due to what the store manager referred to as "aggressive customers."

According to a deputy at the store, officers were called there twice Monday.

As of just after 5 PM, the store had been closed for the day due to the number of customers leaving the store with furniture. The deputy said the crowd was too large to determine if everyone leaving with merchandise had paid for it.

Art Van announced last week that it would be abruptly shutting down all of its locations, including the location in Holland. The announcement prompted an outcry from customers concerned for their outstanding orders and warranties.

According to the store, manufacturer warranties will be honored. Extended warranties, however, may not be.