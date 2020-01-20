‘Parasite’ wins at SAG Awards, so do Pitt and Aniston

“Parasite” has officially infected this year’s award season. Bong Joon Ho’s Korean film became the first foreign language film to take top honors from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, setting itself up as a legitimate best picture contender to the front-runner “1917” at next month’s Academy Awards.

Brad Pitt accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Source: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both took home awards at the 26th Screen Actors Guild on Sunday. Pitt, who is headed toward his first acting Academy Award for his performance in “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” won for best supporting performance by a male actor.

Shortly after, Aniston won best actress in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus show “The Morning Show.”

Robert De Niro became the 56th recipient of the guild’s lifetime achievement award. The actor was presented the award by Leonardo DiCaprio who applauded De Niro for his authenticity.

De Niro was unapologetic during his acceptance speech, saying he will use his voice whenever he sees what he called “a blatant abuse of power.” It was one of several digs the two-time Oscar winner took at President Donald Trump, without mentioning him by name.

