Alzheimer's families in crisis as adult daycare centers remain closed

Ingrid Cooper has been caring for her husband Paul who has Alzheimer’s for the past eight years.

MGN

Paul was going to MemoryLane Care Center on Reynolds Road in Toledo for adult daycare respite services. But when it had to close by the Governor’s order due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ingrid says their world closed down too.

“Unbelievably challenging because I can see his condition deteriorate on a day to day basis. I could see him deteriorate so rapidly,” says Ingrid.

Adult daycare services are some of the last areas to reopen following the COVID-19 shutdowns because they serve such a vulnerable population. However, couples like the Cooper’s have been devastated. “I think the seniors have been forgotten. The caregivers haven't even been mentioned. COVID has isolated (us) with someone so far advanced,” says Ingrid.

When centers like MemoryLane Care reopen they will have to drastically reduce the number of clients they can serve because of social distancing regulations. Salli Bollin is the Executive Director of Memory Lane Care Center and says “We anticipate we're going to have fewer people. We may have to extend our hours. And do some things so we can continue to support our families.”

The center serves over a hundred clients with many families relying on them to make a living. “Almost half the individuals who use the center, their caregiver still works. So this could potentially be a workforce issue for them."

The restructuring may include sending some staff members into homes to help families like the Coopers. It also may include sending some staff into homes to work with families on activity packages to help keep them connected.

There’s no word on when these centers will reopen.